Conservation Goes Canadian: Students from US, Canada, China compete in 2025 Envirothon

Calgary, Alberta – The National Conservation Foundation (NCF) is excited to announce that the 2025 NCF-Envirothon, an international environmental and natural resources academic competition for high school students, has begun at Mount Royal University in Calgary, Alberta.

More than 500 students, teachers, chaperones, and guests have journeyed to Calgary to compete in this year’s competition. This year’s competition theme is “Roots and Resiliency: Fostering Forest Stewardship in a Canopy of Change,” and invites students from across the world to explore forest ecosystems, climate impacts, and sustainable management through hands-on learning and team collaboration.

During the next week of competition, students will work in five key subject areas: soils and land use, aquatic ecology, forestry, wildlife, and current issues. They will have to complete written tests and oral presentations to test their knowledge and skill set. This competition is bringing together students from across the U.S., Canada, and China to build their knowledge and skills in conservation and to foster meaningful connections and conversations with conservationists from across the world. The goal of Envirothon isn’t only to foster winners in conservation competitions but also to introduce students to environments they may have been unfamiliar with before.

The week of competitions will conclude with a banquet and an awards ceremony during which the future leaders of conservation will be recognized for their accomplishments. The top three team announcements and oral presentations will be live-streamed on NCF’s YouTube channel .

“We’re thrilled to welcome these outstanding students to Calgary for the 2025 NCF-Envirothon,” said Millie Langley, Envirothon Chair. “This week is about more than competition—it’s about cultivating curiosity, leadership, and a lifelong commitment to conservation. We can’t wait to see the ideas and energy these young changemakers bring to the field.”

The 2025 competition is made possible thanks to many sponsors, including a generous sponsorship provided through a grant from the Forest Resource Improvement Association of Alberta (FRIAA). Four forestry companies—Canfor, Foothills Forest Products, Weyerhaeuser, and West Fraser—are also supporting this project with their FRIAA Forest Resource Improvement Program funds.

The competition is further supported by a broader community of sponsors, including the Alberta Envirothon Foundation, Smithfield Foods, Inc., and Canon U.S.A., Inc. For more information on the 2025 NCF-Envirothon, how to get involved, and where to follow all the action during the week, visit envirothon.org

–National Conservation Foundation