Considerations for Beef Producers Following a Flood Event

Floods can be one of the more challenging weather events to prepare for. Weather monitoring websites and tools can be used to aid in monitoring flood levels. If there is a lot of predicted precipitation in the forecast, and your cattle herd is located in a lower area of land, you may want to be proactive and consider moving the herd prior to the weather event. In the aftermath of a flood event, there are different items to be considered for beef herds.

Cattle Safety

Whether your cattle herd is located out in a pasture, a feedlot, or confined space, you want to make sure they can get to dry, high ground. Additional hay and bedding may be needed depending on the circumstances. If cattle are located in low-lying areas, you should consider relocating animals to avoid your herd getting trapped in the path of flood waters.

Record the inventory and condition of your herd and document if any animals are missing. Be sure to note the number of cow/calf pairs present, as calves are more susceptible to being lost in flood waters. Keeping records can help determine how many cattle were lost during the event and their health status. In certain situations, cattle may have been carried with floods downstream and could be located many miles away from where they are supposed to be. Cattle severely affected by flood debris may require immediate veterinary attention or euthanasia. If cattle become deceased during this time, be sure to read the Guidelines for Livestock Carcass Disposal in South Dakota or refer to the guidelines for your state. There are different types of Livestock Loss Assistance Available and additional information about Livestock Indemnity Programs that should be reviewed depending on your situation.

Cattle Health and Nutrition

During any major environmental event, cattle herd health can become compromised. The stress caused by the event, combined with the lack of nutrition, can result in immunological challenges that can have long-lasting impacts. In addition, cattle may be injured from the flood event and require additional vaccination (such as tetanus boosters; see Tetanus: A Storm Aftermath Problem for Animals ). Be sure to investigate ways of Preserving Your Ability To Care for Your Animals When Flooding Occurs .

Finding clean water following a flood can be a challenge. Flood waters are oftentimes contaminated with bacteria, viruses, and parasites, and they may also be contaminated with fertilizers, herbicides, or pesticides. Testing water resources can help identify safe drinking water to ensure adequate hydration of cattle. While you can Perform a Field Test for Livestock Water Quality initially following the weather event to have a rough estimate of your water quality, it is highly recommended to send water tests in for further analysis, because you may not be able to determine specific contaminates in the water. For additional testing, please visit the available Feed and Water Testing Laboratories for our region.

Cattle out on pasture should be supplemented with hay or other feed resources if they are not able to graze. A key step that should be practiced prior to any threat of adverse weather events is to place feed resources on high ground and not in low-lying areas. In general, wet feeds can be a safety hazard (including risk of fire) and can become moldy, which can be toxic to animals. Feed resources affected by flooding can pose exacerbated concerns because of water submersion, as well as exposure to potentially contaminated water resources. Do not feed resources affected by flood waters until further analysis is conducted. Some feed resources may be too far gone to utilize, while some can be salvaged following a feed test. For feed testing information, please visit the available Feed & Water Testing Laboratories for our region. Consult with your nutritionist or SDSU Extension field specialist to determine the best course of action.

Other Considerations

If feed resources are shipped in routinely, you need to consider if there is a safe route to your operation. You should also inspect feed bays or bins for damage to infrastructure. If you are not able to receive feeds routinely, you may need to consider making ration modifications. However, consult with your nutritionist or SDSU Extension field specialist prior to making changes.

Manure storage areas should be inspected and documented. There are emergency management options, and these can vary depending on where you are located. In the state of South Dakota, Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations have twenty-four hours from the time the producer first became aware of the discharge to report an incident. If flooding has affected your manure storage area, consider strategies for Dealing With Emergency Manure Runoff .

Fences and facilities affected by floods can have long-lasting implications. Inspecting and documenting infrastructure damage is critical for insurance purposes. Fences in areas affected by flood water should be fixed and freed of any debris. In extreme cases where fences are entirely destroyed by land that has caved away or is located where gullies or ravines are now present, it is wise to fence around these areas. Be cautious when inspecting and fencing these areas, as the land still has the potential to cave away.

Summary

There are many items to consider following any major environmental event. These events not only create challenges for animals but can create challenges for their caretakers. While caring for and tending to livestock in flood situations is a top concern for livestock producers, ensuring the producer’s own safety and their family’s safety is a priority. Having a flood plan in place prior to these events and monitoring weather events can help mitigate extreme scenarios in adverse conditions.

Visit the SDSU Extension Flood Page for more information on all topics related to flooding.

Additional Resources

-South Dakota State University Extension