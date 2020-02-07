Consumers get rewarded for eating beef

The program creates a more intimate brand relationship with the consumers who are already brand fans, driving them to purchase the brand more often. Photo courtesy CAB



“Hi, are you a rewards member? If not, would you like to join to save 15% today?”

It’s a common interaction between customer and checker. As more companies work to deepen the understanding of their shoppers and keep them coming back, reward programs have popped up in grocery stores and coffee shops, from online companies to bricks-and-mortar retail.

Americans love them: 80% of adults in the U.S. belong to a loyalty program according to a Synchrony Financial poll. U.S. consumers hold 3.8 billion loyalty memberships, averaging 8 per household.

So could this model work to help drive beef demand?

The Certified Angus Beef ® brand thinks so. The brand just launched Steakholder Rewards™ loyalty program, offering members exclusive VIP experiences like a chef to help plan a holiday dinner, or a trip to visit a ranch and access to exclusive merchandise.

“Research shows that consumers are willing to pay more for our brand and drive farther to businesses offering it,” says Tracey Erickson, vice president of marketing. “This is a fun way to engage our loyal fans and make them feel an even bigger part of our brand, from family farmers and ranchers to their tables.”

It’s easy and free to register at rewards.CertifiedAngusBeef.com. Participants earn and track points for activities like referring a friend, sharing recipes, watching videos, answering surveys or just following the brand on social media. Those points are like currency, to be redeemed for rewards.

Members can also earn 10 points for every $1 spent on qualifying purchases of brand products from participating grocery stores across the U.S. and Canada. Program members simply upload receipts to their loyalty account.

“Each person’s experience and rewards will be based on their individual tastes and preferences,” Erickson explains. “Members can choose to make the experience more personal by sharing information about their beef and shopping preferences, as well as dates for celebrations, such as birthdays and anniversaries.”

The program creates a more intimate brand relationship with the consumers who are already brand fans, driving them to purchase the brand more often.

“Consumer expectations are expanding,” says John Stika, president of the brand. “As we work to drive demand for registered Angus cattle, this is just another step in adding value to the premium beef cattlemen work to produce. It’s an added incentive for our consumers to purchase the brand more often, but also to learn more about who we are, to become loyal and vocal advocates for our brand.”

Loyalty programs such as Steakholder Rewards make consumers more likely to do business and feel more satisfaction with a brand, according to MaCorr Research. About 86% of shoppers using the programs say they shop more with those brands and 71% are more likely to say good things about brands with good loyalty programs.

The rewards are open to all, and Stika invites cattlemen to become Steakholders, too.

“It’s exciting to be able to offer this extended digital experience to our consumers,” he says. “We look forward to the value it will add for the brand and the cattlemen who supply it.”

–Certified Angus Beef