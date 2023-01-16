The 2022 Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo was the inaugural year for the program on “Need for Unity in the Cattle Industry,” which is returning for the 2023 show. Courtesy photo.



The Black Hills Stock Show is a place where people of the industry come together each year — taking time to visit vendors, educate themselves, attend sales and have conversations with others in the same line of work. It’s a place that represents togetherness. And togetherness represents unity.

The “Need for Unity In the Cattle Industry” program is returning to the Black Hills Stock Show this year. This three-segment event is free and open to the public during the Stock Show at the Barnett Fieldhouse at The Monument on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, from 9 a.m. to noon. Unity around the changes and issues that impact all is continuing to become a more important need in the cattle industry. Keynote speaker Gary Sides, Ph.D., Beef and Feedlot Nutritionist with Zoetis, will bring a message that affects everyone.

A legislative panel will follow, discussing updates from Washington D.C. on family farms and ranches, featuring representatives from the offices of U.S. Senator John Thune and Mike Rounds and House of Representative Dusty Johnson. The final discussion is a town hall with three different groups — representatives from National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, R-CALF USA and U.S. Cattleman’s Association — discussing what each of their groups are doing related to the ongoing issues of the cattle industry. This year’s program is sponsored again by Zoetis, Vitalix Inc, DeTye Vet Supply, Pioneer Bank & Trust, Tri-State Livestock News, Your Ag Network, The HomeSlice Group/Big 81, Branding Impressions and the Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo and welcomes new sponsors, the South Dakota Stock Growers Association and the Beef Industry Council.

“While people are all coming together as one, this is a great place for us to bring information for all, in one spot,” said Doris Lauing, cattle producer at Lauing Mill Iron L Ranch near Sturgis, South Dakota, Interim Executive Director of the South Dakota Stock Growers Association and organizer for this event.

“Things change all the time, so while this discussion might sound similar to last year’s topics, things have changed over the course of the year,” she said. “It’s hard to keep up on everything. This event is bringing new and updated information on changes that affect cattle producers and agricultural businesses and the goal of this event remains to continue to keep everyone informed and remain on a unified front.”

During the panel and town hall, all participating representatives will take time to address questions — which are presented through the moderator and submitted from the event committee — on some of the most important issues to date. Even though many of the organizations do have different views, they’ll be addressing issues that everyone should be able to unify on and are more important to discuss than areas the industry might disagree with.

“We each have our own beliefs, feelings and support our organizations of choice, but it’s important, first and foremost as a cattle producers, that we are educated and can agree that for us to be unified, we must all come together for the betterment of our industry and help each other with all that we might be battling against,” Lauing said. “We had a great showing last year and are excited to include many FFA members from across the state joining this year. We’re hoping to continue this important discussion every year.”

Gather, update and inform everyone about what we might be able to do to impact positive change together — that’s the ultimate goal of this program and continuing it.

If you’re not able to attend this event during the 2023 Black Hills Stock Show, or you would like to tune in again, live streaming is available by Your Ag Network on: