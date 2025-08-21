Correction: Amicus Brief includes Wyoming

From the editor: I apologize for an error in last week’s story “Let’s be Honest.” The story shared the news of 11 attorneys general signing an amicus brief or “friend of the court” document in support of two South Dakota ranchers suing the big four packers over mislabeling of imported beef. The packers have allegedly labeled imported beef as “product of the USA” after re-packaging the product.

The eleven states included on the amicus brief are: South Dakota, Colorado, Kansas, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. I inadvertently left out Wyoming in last week’s paper and for that I am very sorry-

-Carrie