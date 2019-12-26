Correction to Dec. 21, 2019 Nalivka column

In John Nalivka’s Dec. 21, 2019 column on p. a4, the paragraph 4th paragraph have read as follows: Efficiency gains are across all of agriculture as shown in crop production that supports red meat and poultry production. Yields for U.S. production this year, though down as a result of the Midwest floods from the record 176.6 bushels per acre in 2017, will still average 167 bushels per acre. In 1975, yields averaged 86.4 bushels per acre. Beyond abundance is quality, food safety, and efficient distribution as we think about the entire supply chain. The original read “1976” instead of “2017.”