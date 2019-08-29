Cort Scheer wins Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo with record ride

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. – Saddle bronc rider Cort Scheer’s summer heater is more like a heatwave. The Nebraska cowboy has cashed big checks consistently throughout the summer run.

Scheer’s heatwave struck San Juan Capistrano, Calif., where he scorched the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo’s record book with a 90-point ride on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Buckin’ Crazy, Aug. 25.

“If it had been an 8.5-second whistle, I wouldn’t have made it,” Scheer laughed. “It’s one of those deals where you’re always shooting for 90 and want to be as good as you can be, but I was just blessed and he (Buckin’ Crazy) had a great day.”

Scheer wasn’t too familiar with his draw or his saddle.

“I broke my saddle in Canby (Ore.), so this was my third one on it, and I had it dialed in that time,” Scheer said.

Three saddle bronc riders shared the previous record of 88 points: Chad Ferley (2007), Taos Muncy (2010) and Cody Taton (2012).

This marks the second time Scheer has won San Juan Capistrano, the first coming in 2014 when he scored 87 points on Big Bend Rodeo’s Shady Lady.

“I haven’t been changing anything,” Scheer said. “I drew average a lot of the year, but the last month or so I drew outstanding horses, and I’ve been fortunate to draw good ones at big rodeos.”

Before San Juan Capistrano, Scheer was about $13,460 shy of breaking into the Top 15, ranking 18th in the PRCA | RAM World Standings with $64,381, largely thanks to his summer run. Those wins include:

• $2,072 – Grande Prairie (Alberta) Stompede, June 2

• $2,113 – Molalla (Ore.) Buckeroo Rodeo, July 4

• $2,381 – Oakley Independence Days Rodeo in Oakley City, Utah, July 6

• $2,722 – Medicine Hat (Alberta) Stampede, July 27

• $4,698 – Cody (Wyo.) Stampede, July 4

• $5,228 – Fallon County Xtreme Broncs in Baker, Mont., June 4

• $7,462 – Hard Grass Bronc Match in Pollockville, Alberta, July 27

• $10,730 – St. Paul (Ore.) Rodeo, July 6

Now, he can add $6,401 from the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo to the list.

“That’s the way a guy makes money,” Scheer said. “I love one-headers since the guy who rides the best will win it and not the guy who wins the marathon. Everyone is on their toes and not thinking they have to make 80 (points) for the short round. A rodeo like San Juan is unbelievable and gives a guy a chance to win some money.”

Scheer is well-versed in the big leagues with six qualifications to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (2010, 2012-15 and 2018) and has won more than $1.16 million in his ProRodeo career.

At 33, Scheer is trying to make an encore appearance in Las Vegas. He’ll have to continue to bring the heat in September, the final month of the 2019 regular season.

“I’m usually sitting better at this point in the season, but when you rodeo for so long you don’t panic and just keep riding,” Scheer said. “The Lord has a plan, and if he wants me at the Finals, I’ll be there. I’m just going to keep enjoying it. I know we all have a 100-rodeo limit, and I’m not even close to it. But that won’t change the fact that I will go to the best rodeos and see where I end up at the end of the season.

“We’re pretty entered up. It’s gut-check time, and everyone is sore and beat up, but you have to keep healthy and keep going at them.”

Other winners at the $264,625 rodeo were bareback riders Clayton Biglow (88 points on Rosser Rodeo’s Gold Coast), Trenten Montero (88 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Rake It Up) and Tim O’Connell (88 points on C5 Rodeo’s Black Feathers); steer wrestler Tanner Milan (3.8 seconds); team ropers Clay Smith/Jade Corkill (4.5 seconds); tie-down roper Haven Meged (8.2 seconds); and bull rider Jordan Spears (91 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Bumblebee).

For more coverage on the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo, check out the Sept. 6 edition of ProRodeo Sports News.

–PRCA