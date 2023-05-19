Cortner joins TSLN team to edit magazines

Kaycee Monnens Cortner is the new Assistant and Special Sections Editor at Tri-State Livestock News. In 2017, she served the company as an intern, and has contributed on a freelance basis ever since. Cortner is honored to fulfill the role of bringing quality content to the readers of TSLN.

Growing up in South Dakota, then Hulett, Wyoming, Cortner was exposed to agriculture from a young age. She was active in 4-H while growing up on her parents’ cattle operation, and is still the first to volunteer for branding help. She’s a lifelong rodeo competitor, and received scholarships to rodeo for Casper College and Chadron State College.

In July, 2022, she married Tobias Cortner, and the two reside on the LU Ranch near Meeteetse, Wyoming, where he works. They are expecting their first child in September, and are eager to raise her in the western lifestyle they have come to love.

Though Cortner received degrees in college for Agricultural Communications and English Education, after college she pursued a career as an equine bodyworker. Tens of thousands of miles traveled each year and many hundreds of horses have led her to countless connections to people across five states. She is grateful for her career, and likely will never stop working on horses, but knows that her new position with TSLN will better help her fulfill her upcoming adventures as wife and mother.

Editor Carrie Stadheim says, “I’m looking forward to working with Kaycee on a more regular basis. As an intern and freelancer the last few years, she has established a rapport with our readers and staff. She is trustworthy, timely, creative and has a great understanding of livestock, rodeo and the equine industry. She is passionate about production agriculture and brings to the table extensive experience ranching, writing and horse care. Like many of us, she’s involved in the day-to-day operation of a ranch – making her so much more than just a writer or editor. I’m thankful she decided to join this great Tri-State Livestock News family!”

She and her husband live on the LU Ranch in Meeteetse, Wyoming. Elsie Fortune | Courtesy photo

CortnerKayceeTobias_Corter_senakpeak-7