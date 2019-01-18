Costumes Available for Photos at Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center Museum

Visitors can now upgrade their museum admission by a few dollars and dress up in wild-west or prairie costumes. Our guests can take their photos in front of the new 17-foot western mural of Fort Pierre. There are costumes for all ages and most sizes.

"In addition to touring our two-story museum of artifacts we are offering a photo op with costumes as a way of enhancing their visit here," said Director Cindy Bahe. "Visitors can take photos with their cell phones or tablets -or -we can take the photo and email it to them. For an additional fee, a hard copy 5X7" photo and cardstock photo frame can be mailed to them as well."

–Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center Museum