Cottonwood Angus 44th Annual Profit Maker’s Bull Sale

Date of Sale: May 15, 2018

Location: Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Average:

52 Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,213

What a great sale for Gregg, Diane and Justin Butman. This year they hosted their 44th Annual Profit Maker’s Bull Sale. The big event was a postponed sale from the originally scheduled day. The weather was much more accommodating for the May date than mid April.

Recommended Stories For You

Cottonwood Angus program is based on customer service and sound, functional cattle with easy fleshing ability and balanced EPDs. They had a touch more frame and length to go along with the added performance the packers are asking for.

Topping the sale was Lot 11, CW 555 Payweight 1682 57, a1/17 son of Basin Payweight 1682 with EPDs of CED 7 BW 0.6 WW 67 YW 120 Milk 24 selling to Smith Cattle LLC., Milesville, S.D., for $8,000.

Also at $8,000 was lot 33, CW 56 Next Step 407, a 2/17 son of Prairie Pride Next Step 2036 with EPDs of CED 0 BW 3.4 WW 65 YW 128 Milk 22, selling to Gullickson Angus, Halliday, N.D.

Lot 26, CW 35 Big Money 147 BB, a 1/17 son of Connealy Big Money with EPDs of CED 6 BW 3.6 WW 67 YW 121 Milk 14 sold to David Nelson Estate, Kyle, S.D. for $7,250.

3 Bulls sold at $6,000 each.

Lot 6, CW 418 C204 Payweight 3272, a 2/17 son of Carters Payweight 1682-C2-4 sold to Leary Angus, Caladonia, Minnesota.

Lot 13, CW 535 Payweight 1682-77, a 1/17 son of Basin Payweight 1682 went to Smith Cattle, LLC., Milesville, South Dakota.

Lot 28, CW 310 Big Money 207, a 2/17 son of Connealy Big Money sold to Frey Angus, Granville, North Dakota.