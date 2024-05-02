Cottonwood Angus 53rd Annual Profit Makers Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 23, 2024

Location: Philip Livestock Market, Philip, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

46 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $5,891



Very powerful set of yearling bulls from Cottonwood Angus for their 53rd Annual Profit Makers Bull Sale. Larger framed, thick, deep and full of red meat. With the market where it is, pounds make a difference and these bulls will make a difference in your calf crop and replacement females.



Top bulls include:

Lot 1, CW 035 Super Duty 103, Jan. 17, 2023 son of Moore Super Duty 001 x EXAR Monumental 6056B. Sold to DeMers Ranch, Colome, SD for $13,000.



Lot 3, CW 032 Super Duty 173, Jan. 28, 2023 son of Moore Super Duty 001 x Bubs Southern Charm AA31. Sold to Urlacher Angus, Regent, ND for $11,500.



Lot 60, CW 723 Goalkeeper 353, Feb. 9, 2023 son of Baldridge SR Goalkeeper x Carters Payweight 1682-C204. Sold to SD Ranch #5.



Lot 2, CW 026 Super Duty 153, Jan. 22, 2023 son of Moore Super Duty 001 x KCH Commodore 25. Sold to to Jon Brown, Devils Lake, ND for $10,500.



Lot 17, CW 119 Congress 33, Jan. 4, 2023 son of Crouch Congress x Casino Bomber N33. Sold to Shaw Ranch, White Owl, SD for $10,500.



Gregg Butman lost his 18 year battle with cancer last Nov. His son Justin and grandson Braeden along with Dianne plan to continue the Cottonwood Angus cowherd and market top quality Angus bulls.

Shaw Ranch selected bulls at the Cottonwood Angus sale.

Justin Butman opening the 53rd Annual Cottonwood Angus Bull sale