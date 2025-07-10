County fair resiliency grants awarded

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Bismarck, ND – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has awarded 23 grants totaling $1.5 million to county agriculture fair associations in the state for the planning, design, and construction of infrastructure projects. County agriculture fair associations or associations that run or manage a county fair in North Dakota were eligible to apply.

“County fairs serve an important role in teaching about agriculture and need facilities to do so,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “The county fair resiliency grants will assist our county fairs with select infrastructure-related expenses so they can continue to serve as the fabric of their communities – a place for 4-H and FFA members and the general public to come together and participate in exhibits, rodeos and entertainment.”

The 69th Legislative Assembly created the program with an appropriation of $1.5 million. Grant award amounts are limited to $100,000.

Organizations receiving grants are:

Adams County Fair Board – $30,000 to upgrade electrical and lighting systems. Contact Christopher Schauer at 701-567-4323.

Bottineau County Agricultural Society – $60,000 to upgrade facilities. Contact Joan Wettlaufer at 701-228-4681.

Bowman County Fair Association – $58,919 to upgrade facilities. Contact Margie Russ at 701-523-7635.

Burke County Fair Association – $66,350 to upgrade facilities and electrical systems. Contact Nathan Schneider at 701-705-0151.

Dickey County Fair Association – $100,000 to go toward construction of a new livestock barn. Contact Valerie Wagner at 701-320-0381.

Divide County Fair Association – $47,850 for electrical upgrades and concrete replacement. Contact Emilee Pulvermacher at 701-340-6917.

Foster County Fair – $50,000 to go toward the replacement of aging facilities. Contact Jeff Gale at 701-652-2581.

Golden Valley County Fair Association – $6,600 to upgrade facilities. Contact Renae Smith at 701-872-4332.

Greater Grand Forks Fair & Exhibition – $95,700 to repair and update facilities. Contact Brandis Lafrombois at 701-330-1238.

Kidder County Fair Association – $20,333 to upgrade facilities. Contact Monica Fitterer at 701-475-2672.

McLean County Fair – $40,618 to upgrade facilities. Contact Diane Schell at 701-220-3841.

Mercer County Fair Association – $45,000 for facility upgrades. Contact Rick Bauman at 701-880-0405.

Morton County – $51,360 for construction and material costs. Contact Mark Isaaks at 701-595-2079.

Oliver County Fair – $7,400 for additional seating. Contact Dawn Alderin at 701-794-8748.

Pembina County Fair – $100,000 to upgrade electrical systems. Contact Macie Shane at 937-423-4619.

Pierce County Fair Association – $100,000 to upgrade grounds and facilities. Contact Khloe Sobolik at 701-208-0830.

Ransom County Fair Association – $53,000 to upgrade facilities. Contact Shawn McLeod at 701-371-0709.

Red River Valley Fair Association – $100,000 to upgrade facilities and electrical systems. Contact Cody Cashman at 701-566-1018.

Sargent County Fair Association – $95,000 to go toward construction of a new facility on the fairgrounds. Contact Sara Dux at 701-388-2287.

Stark County Fair Association – $100,000 to go toward construction of a new facility. Contact Dustin Elkins at 701-290-9263.

Stutsman County Fair – $100,000 for new restroom facilities. Contact Debra Hatlewick at 701-320-6293.

Tri County Exhibitors Association – $71,870 for facility upgrades. Contact Jeremy Rohr at 701-321-2269.

Walsh County Fair Association – $100,000 to go toward construction of new facilities. Contact Paul Klose at 701-331-4466.

NDDA received 25 applications, which were reviewed and scored by a select committee and approved by Goehring.

-North Dakota Department of Agriculture