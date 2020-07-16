Court allows DAPL to continue to operate

The Dakota Access oil pipeline can continue to operate during its continuing court battle, a U.S. Appeals Court said on Tuesday, setting aside for now a lower court’s order earlier this month to shut and empty the line, Reuters reported.

“Common sense prevails,””Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said in a news release. “The shutdown order was unreasonable and a clear example of judicial overreach. I hope the time will be used to find common ground among litigants.”

–The Hagstrom Report