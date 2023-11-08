Court blocks California warning label for glyphosate

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Tuesday found it unconstitutional to force Bayer’s Monsanto unit, which makes Roundup, and other agricultural businesses to provide California’s proposed carcinogen warnings under a state law known as Proposition 65, Reuters reported.

Writing for a 2-1 majority, Circuit Judge Consuelo Callahan said that making the producers a “billboard” for California’s “at best, disputed” message that glyphosate is unsafe violated their First Amendment commercial speech rights, despite the state’s substantial interest in its citizens’ health.”

Compelling sellers to warn consumers of a potential ‘risk’ never confirmed by any regulatory body – or of a hazard not ‘known’ to more than a small subset of the scientific community – does not directly advance that interest,” she wrote.

The National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG), one of the plaintiffs that brought the suit against the California labeling, said in a news release it is “thrilled to see the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit permanent injunction that prohibits California’s Proposition 65 warning requirement related to glyphosate. Today the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the district court’s permanent injunction enjoining Proposition 65 warning requirement for glyphosate.”

“NAWG members knew we had a strong case and the decisions were based on the facts and science surrounding the safety of the product,” said NAWG President and Oregon wheat farmer Brent Cheyne.

“NAWG has been engaged in this legal battle as lead plaintiff challenging the California requirement for six years. California’s Proposition 65 requirement threatened the use of glyphosate by requiring false and misleading labels on products that may contain glyphosate. We are pleased to see this action taken today by the court.”Additional plaintiffs include the Agribusiness Association of Iowa, the Agricultural Retailers Association, Associated Industries of Missouri, Iowa Soybean Association, Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, CropLife America, Missouri Farm Bureau, National Corn Growers Association, North Dakota Grain Growers Association, South Dakota Agri-Business Association and United States Durum Growers Association.