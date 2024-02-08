Court halts over-the-top Dicamba use

BISMARCK – A ruling by the U.S. District Court of Arizona in Tucson on Tuesday has vacated the 2020 registrations for three Dicamba products used in over-the-top applications on Dicamba-tolerant soybeans. The ruling states that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) unlawfully approved the use of Bayer Xtendimax, BASF Engenia and Syngenta Tavium by failing to follow notice and comment mandates for the products.

“The court decision to vacate the registrations of Xtendimax, Engenia and Tavium has struck a crushing blow to farmers across the country,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Many producers have likely made planting decisions for 2024 and this will be very disruptive.”

Bayer has disagreed with the ruling, is assessing next steps and will await direction from the EPA. BASF and Syngenta are also exploring next steps.

Applicators should monitor developments very closely as the registration status of these products is subject to change.

–North Dakota Department of Agriculture