Court sides with Humane Society in pork case

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia today ruled that the National Pork Board must cease further payments to the National Pork Producers Council for purchase of the slogan, "Pork: The Other White Meat," but did not agree with all the plaintiffs' arguments in the case.

The case had been filed by the Humane Society of the United States, Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, and Harvey Dillenburg, an independent pig farmer, against the Agriculture Department, which oversees checkoff programs.

Matthew Penzer, special counsel in The HSUS Animal Protection Litigation department, said, "Today's ruling halts an abusive misuse of millions of dollars of federal funds that was harmful to animals and responsible family farmers alike. We hope this case signals a future of greater scrutiny and accountable operation of these massively funded government programs."

–The Hagstrom Report