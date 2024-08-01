Cover Crops are Part of Disaster Recovery

Over the past few months, following the devasting storms and floods that have affected so many Iowans, I have traveled to communities, visiting farms, businesses and homes that have endured the worst of Mother Nature’s power. I had the opportunity to listen to farmers, business owners, community leaders and many others in the ag community who were directly impacted. My heart goes out to all who experienced these catastrophic disruptions.

Immediately following a disaster, the focus is on ensuring the health and safety of our families, community members and those in our care, including pets and livestock. But soon, the work of clean up eventually progresses toward rebuilding and recovery. I’ve been inspired by the kindness, generosity, grit and fortitude of Iowans as they demonstrate a deep determination to help each other and to rebuild stronger than ever.

During another follow up visit to flooded areas in Northwest Iowa last week, many farmers asked about what to do with washed out farm fields. On fields without corn or soybeans growing this summer and fall, cover crops present a practical solution.

Cover crops offer numerous vital benefits, including reducing erosion, enhancing soil health, improving water quality, and providing valuable feed and forage for livestock. And, the good news is that cost-share funding is available to help farmers with seeding cover crops on flooded areas or prevented plant acres through programs offered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

We offer $30/acre for first-time users of cover crops and $20/acre for previous users of cover crops . The application period is open now. This program works well for covers planted now or also later in the year. Beginning in early December, Iowans can also sign up for our Crop Insurance Discount Program , which provides a $5 per acre credit toward crop insurance premiums in the spring for cover crop acres planted in the fall.

Cover crops also work well if you’re looking to supplement your livestock feed, and there are numerous cover crop species from which to choose . Oats are an inexpensive way to provide cover and forage for livestock feed as are cereal rye, wheat and barley. Keep in mind, cost-shared cover crops can be grazed, baled and chopped, however, cost-shared cover crops cannot be harvested for a cash crop or tilled in the fall.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship works closely with many partners to accelerate conservation in our state, including local Soil and Water Conservation Districts, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, ISU Extension and many others. Each partner has an important role to play in assisting farmers and producers on their individual conservation goals through a whole range of programs and initiatives, many of which may be aligned with your farm’s needs.

If you are looking for cover crops assistance, including suggestions on what and when to plant , contact your local Soil and Water Conservation District and NRCS staff, both conveniently located in your county’s USDA Service Center . You can also connect with ISU Extension or any number of agronomists or seed dealers in your area to figure out which type of cover crops are right for you based on your needs and geography . It’s important you also check with your crop insurance agent to discuss any cover crop rules and restrictions on prevented plant acres.

If you are not interested in cost-share at this time, cover crops are still a great option for you to provide ground cover and/or supplement livestock feed. Private funding options and assistance may be available in your area so be sure to check with ag retailers, conservation agronomists or other local ag organizations for details.

The road to recovery following a natural disaster takes time. However, as farmers make decisions for their land, I encourage them to think about cover crops as a viable, beneficial part of that recovery process. And please know that my team at the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship will continue to offer our support and assistance. Iowans helping Iowans is at the core of what makes our state special, and we will get through this together.

–Iowa Secretary of Agriculture