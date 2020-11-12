Cowboy Channel to broadcast WNFR

November 12, 2020 – Fort Worth, Texas – The Cowboy Channel, which is the official network of ProRodeo and the first 24-hour television network totally dedicated to western sports and the western lifestyle, officially announced today the broadcast schedule and talent reporting for its first live broadcast of the most coveted rodeo, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, December 3-12, 2020.

For 10 nights, the NFR will showcase 10 rounds of professional rodeo competition where the top 15 cowboys and cowgirls in each event compete for a world championship.

“We have an incredible lineup of television hosts who will be covering some of the most iconic events and athletes for 10 days straight, and we have a few more surprises in the works,” said Raquel Gottsch, The Cowboy Channel CEO. “If you’ve never seen a rodeo before on television,

you don’t want to miss out on this sold-out championship event. We are taking our broadcast technology and reporting to the next level to showcase the best of rural America, the western lifestyle and rodeo fans.”

“This NFR has a level of excitement that I have never seen before,” said Jeff Medders, main television host of the Wrangler NFR and The Cowboy Channel GM/President. “I think fans are excited for the Texas experience, but the wall-to-wall coverage planned on The Cowboy Channel is a complete game-changer! Even though this is the first time the NFR has been on The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV, we will have a strong and familiar talent lineup. Butch Knowles, Joe Beaver, Luke Branquinho, Don Gay and myself have a few NFRs under our belts. This will be a great blend of old and new.”

The Cowboy Channel, Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and Rural Media Group (RMG) announced earlier this year a multi-year agreement which had the NFR move to The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV beginning in 2020.

The Cowboy Channel NFR broadcast also will air on RFD-TV and Rural Radio. The simulcast will showcase new technological advances such as 4K, Sky Cam footage, 360 Degree cameras and Ghost cams to not miss one single second of the action. In addition to The Cowboy Channel’s television network, the coverage will also be available for live streaming + on demand in three languages – English, Spanish and Portuguese – on the PRCA on Cowboy Channel+ app for $99.99 for the 10 days at http://www.cowboychannelplus.com.

The mobile app will offer up-to-the minute scoring, news, highlight clips, standings, trivia, interactive games and more.

–The Cowboy Channel