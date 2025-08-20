Cowboy Classic Performance and Production Horse Sale with Rope Horse Futurity
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: Aug. 9, 2025
Location: Martin Livestock, Martin, SD
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages:
Saddle Horses – $13,514
Weanlings colts – $4,550
Yearlings – $3,125
There was a full house crowd on hand for the Annual Cowboy Classic Horse sale presented by Martin Livestock. Excellent set of performance and ranch horses sold on the sale from some of the most reputable horsemen in the area.
Top selling horses were:
Lot 14, SP Big Timin Rey, 2020 Red Roan gelding sired by Big Timin Cat x TR Dual Rey from Shayne Porch selling at $28,500.
Lot 2, Otoes Country Jack, 2021 Palomino gelding sired by Otoes Country Star x Watch Joe Starlight from Jason Fanning for $23,000.
Lot 5, Jakt Shining Ace, 2020 Blue Roan gelding sired by Genuine Moon Shiner x coo Son ofa Gun from Dave Jones selling for $20,500.