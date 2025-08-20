Cowboy Classic Performance and Production Horse Sale with Rope Horse Futurity

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Aug. 9, 2025



Location: Martin Livestock, Martin, SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

Saddle Horses – $13,514

Weanlings colts – $4,550

Yearlings – $3,125





There was a full house crowd on hand for the Annual Cowboy Classic Horse sale presented by Martin Livestock. Excellent set of performance and ranch horses sold on the sale from some of the most reputable horsemen in the area.

Top selling horses were:

Lot 14, SP Big Timin Rey, 2020 Red Roan gelding sired by Big Timin Cat x TR Dual Rey from Shayne Porch selling at $28,500.



Lot 2, Otoes Country Jack, 2021 Palomino gelding sired by Otoes Country Star x Watch Joe Starlight from Jason Fanning for $23,000.



Lot 5, Jakt Shining Ace, 2020 Blue Roan gelding sired by Genuine Moon Shiner x coo Son ofa Gun from Dave Jones selling for $20,500.



SP Big Timin Rey, topped the Cowboy Classic Horse Sale. He has done all the ranch chores and started hauling to ropings. c396a54781f2-SP_Big_Timin_Rey





Jakt Shining Ace, 5 year old roan gelding with a solid ranching background and lots of future sold for $20,500 at the Cowboy Classic Horse Sale in Martin, SD. 2640351976f5-Jakt_Shining_Ace



