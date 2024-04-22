CPW Confirms Wolf Predations

Four yearling cattle have been killed by wolves in Grand and Jackson counties according to confirmation given to the producer by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The four yearlings, weighing about 600 pounds, all came from the same ranch with three killed Monday night or Tuesday morning and a fourth on Wednesday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Public information supervisor issued a statement:

The field investigation found injuries consistent with wolf depredation on three deceased yearling (an animal that is a year old) cattle. CPW believes the depredation occurred between Monday night and Tuesday morning, when a storm brought a foot of snow to the area covering up the carcasses and delaying their discovery until Wednesday.

The following morning on Thursday, April 18, CPW received a report of a possible fourth depredation incident at the same property. A CPW wildlife officer responded, conducted a field investigation, and found evidence confirming this to be a wolf-livestock depredation.

The field investigation found injuries on one dead yearling consistent with wolf depredation, including hemorrhaging and partially consumed hindquarters.

Merrit Linke, a rancher and Grand County Commissioner, said two of the yearlings had been partially eaten while two were killed and abandoned.

Previous depredations include a calf killed on April 2 in Grand County and a calf killed April 7 in Jackson County. CPW confirmed the first calf was killed by newly released wolves.

The Middle Park Stockgrowers Association has officially requested that CPW and U.S. Fish and Wildlife remove the two wolves responsible for five of the six depredations in 16 days.

In their official request, the group said there have been five confirmed depredations in Grand County, “but our producers, now more familiar with signs of wolf depredations, believe they have experienced multiple additional attacks and kills.”

The group referenced reporting that first appeared in The Fence Post, that nine of the 10 released wolves came from packs with confirmed recent depredations. The group said this was a clear violation of the wolf management plan adopted by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission.

On a phone call with The Fence Post, members of the board said their experience with their local CPW officers has been positive and they’re hoping now for CPW leadership to demonstrate “the same level of cooperation we’ve experienced at the local level and address our request as soon as possible.”

According to reporting by Shannon Lukens, another calf was attacked on April 13 and is receiving veterinary care, CPW has confirmed that attack.