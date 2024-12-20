Craig wins House Ag recommendation 

Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., today won the recommendation of the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee to be ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee, members of the committee told The Hagstrom Report.

Craig, 52, beat the current ranking member, Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., 79, and Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif., 72.Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, said that the full Democratic caucus will consider the ranking members of all committees Tuesday, and that at this point it is “unpredictable” who will prevail for the House Ag committee.The full Democratic Caucus generally follows the Steering Committee’s recommendation. Because Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is in line to be ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, Craig’s election would mean both ranking members on the agriculture committees would be from Minnesota.

–The Hagstrom Report