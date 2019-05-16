Cribbs welcomed as new SD Hereford Association manager

White, SD – The South Dakota Hereford Association is pleased to announce Abbie Cribbs as the new manager of the organization. Abbie assumed the position as of May 1, 2019.

Abbie spent the better part of her childhood days on her family’s dairy farm in Andover, SD. She was an active member of the South Dakota 4-H Program and served on the SD 4-H Youth Council in her later teen years. After high school, she attended South Dakota State University where she received a Bachelors of Science in Animal Science and minored in Business.

Abbie and her husband, Josh, live on an acreage near White, SD, where they raise their two sons, Jesse and Jed. They are enthusiastic, young members of the beef industry, owning a small seedstock operation consisting primarily of Angus and Simmental cattle. Josh serves as the Director for Commercial Development for the American Maine-Anjou Association, and the couple owns and operates Our Perspective, LLC – a livestock marketing venture specializing in livestock photography, videography and graphic design.

The Cribbses are excited to be a part of yet another family of livestock producers. With their new found ties to the industry through the Hereford breed, Abbie looks forward most to meeting the membership of the SDHA and representing the organization as its face and voice in the time to come.

–South Dakota Hereford Association