Critical issues to be addressed at 2018 NCBA Summer Meeting

DENVER, Colo. (Aug. 1, 2018) – More than 600 cattle industry leaders will be attending the Cattle Industry Summer Business Meeting in Denver this week to help create direction for critical industry programs. The meeting is taking place Aug. 1-4.

The event includes meetings of cattlemen and women representing the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, American National CattleWomen and National Cattlemen's Foundation. Among the purposes of the yearly conference is to create a framework for checkoff and policy efforts on behalf of U.S. cattle producers for the upcoming fiscal year, which for NCBA and the Cattlemen's Beef Board begins Oct. 1.

Keynoter at the Thursday, Aug. 2, Opening General Session will be Tom Hayes, president and CEO of Tyson Foods, Inc., the country's largest food company. Leading Tyson since 2016, Hayes has been focused on creating shared value and addressing societal needs and challenges in a way that benefits company stakeholders. He will engage with General Session attendees in a lively, informal discussion of topics of prime importance to the entire beef community. The session is sponsored by Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health.

Also at the Summer Business Meeting, 2018 Environmental Stewardship Awards Program (ESAP) regional winners will be announced. Regional winners will compete for the national ESAP award, to be named during the 2019 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show next January in New Orleans, La.

"During these important meetings U.S. cattle producer leaders actively discuss and develop the direction of industrywide policy and demand-building programs," said Kevin Kester, a California beef producer and NCBA president. "It's a critical component of our grassroots process as we set stage for upcoming organizational efforts."

Joint Committees and Subcommittees will meet on Thursday and Friday to develop proposals for 2019 checkoff-funded research, education and promotion programs. Also on Friday NCBA policy committees will meet to determine priorities and discuss strategies for 2019. The NCBA Board will hold its board meeting on Saturday, Aug. 4. The meeting of the Cattlemen's Beef Board will take place on Friday, Aug. 3.

"The Cattle Industry Summer Business Meeting is a demonstration of the dedication and broad vision of hundreds of cattlemen and women from across the country, "said Kester. "Despite their busy schedules at home, these U.S. cattle producers have taken the time to help assure the beef cattle industry has the best chance of future success."

–NCBA