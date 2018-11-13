Crook County 4-H educator receives UW Extension honor

Increasing the depth and scope of Crook County 4-H and building the program through nontraditional ways has helped Sara Fleenor earn the University of Wyoming Extension's Newer Employee Recognition Award.

Fleenor was recognized during the organization's training conference Nov. 6-8 in Casper.

"Sara strives for excellence in her 4-H programming with a keen interest in developing leadership skills in youths," said Mary Kay Wardlaw, associate director of UW Extension. "She is often behind the scenes making sure the youths are supported and successful."

Nominators cited her work in providing Science, Technology, Engineering and Math lessons in local classrooms and in afterschool and summer recreation programs. She has also revitalized the Weston-Crook County 4-H Summer Program since joining UW Extension in 2012. The number of campers has grown from 15 to over 50 in 2017.

Fleenor is also credited for helping the success of the 307 Livestock Judging Camp in northeast Wyoming. The camp rotates between Weston and Crook counties year-to-year. The livestock judging series builds skills and increases participation in statewide contests by presenting scholarships and awards to the top 4-H members.

Colleagues also noted her fundraising efforts. She has grown the shooting sports program through grants and donations and has raised nearly $5,000 a year through community fund drives and competitive grant writing.

–UW Extension