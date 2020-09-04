Crop Insurance Deadline Nears in Surrounding States

Wheat, Forage Production, Alfalfa Seed, and Rye Growers Need to Make Insurance Decisions Soon

BILLINGS, Mont., Sept. 4, 2020 — USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) reminds producers of fall-planted crops in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming to apply for crop insurance coverage for the 2021 crop year before the September 30 sales closing date. Current policyholders who wish to make changes to their existing coverage also have until the September 30 sales closing date to do so.

The September 30 sales closing date applies to the following crops and states:

Fall Planted Wheat with Winter Coverage – Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming

Forage Production – Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming

Forage (Alfalfa) Seed – Select Counties in Montana and Wyoming

Rye – Select Counties in North Dakota and South Dakota

Additionally, for Forage Production insurance this fall the percentage of ground cover and the live alfalfa stems per square foot will also be required on the Forage Production Underwriting Report as applicable, to determine insurability and type classification.

Federal crop insurance is critical to the farm safety net. It helps producers and owners manage revenue risks and strengthens the rural economy. Producers may select from several coverage options, including yield coverage, revenue protection, and area risk policies.

Producers are encouraged to visit their crop insurance agent soon to learn specific details for the 2021 crop year. Agents can help producers determine what policy works best for their operation and review existing coverage to ensure the policy meets their needs.

RMA is authorizing additional flexibilities due to coronavirus while continuing to support producers, working through Approved Insurance Providers (AIPs) to deliver services, including processing policies, claims and agreements. RMA staff are working with AIPs and other customers by phone, mail, and electronically to continue supporting crop insurance coverage for producers. Farmers with crop insurance questions or needs should continue to contact their insurance agents about conducting business remotely (by telephone or email). More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.

Crop insurance is sold and delivered solely through private crop insurance agents. A list of crop insurance agents is available at all USDA Service Centers and online at the RMA Agent Locator. Producers can use the RMA Cost Estimator to get a premium amount estimate of their insurance needs online. Learn more about crop insurance and the modern farm safety net at http://www.rma.usda.gov.

–USDA