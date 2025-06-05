Crop Water Use for May 28 to June 3

crop-6-3-colo-use

The estimated crop water use for Nebraska Panhandle and Northwest Colorado crops for the previous week is shown in the tables below. The tables are based on data gathered and calculations made by Gary Stone, Nebraska Extension educator, and Dr. Xin Qiao, Extension Irrigation and Water Management Specialist, both based at the UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff.

Crop water use will vary across the noted areas due to variations in ET, crop growth stage, temperature, soil type, wind, and precipitation events. Crop water use will assist growers with irrigation scheduling and efficient water application and use.

-Nebraska Table-

-Colorado Table-

Register and receive a weekly TEXT message with the table information at https://phrec-irrigation.com/#/weekly_crop_water_usage

Crop growth stage charts may be found at https://cropwatch.unl.edu/et_resources

The PHREEC Irrigation & Digital AgLab website https://phrec-irrigation.com/#/

