Cross Diamond Cattle Co 18th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Dec. 11, 2023



Location

Sale at the ranch near Bertrand, NE

Auctioneers: Joel Birdwell and Charly Cummings



Averages:

225 Red Angus Bulls – $8,983

364 Commercial Bred Heifers – $2,925

50 Commercial 3 year old bred cows – $3,300



Balmy December temperatures in the 50s, along with brilliant sunshine brought out a big crowd to view and buy a strong set of Red Angus bulls and commercial females in Bertrand, Neb. Scott and Kim Ford, along with the Cross Diamond crew and consignors welcomed a large crowd of bidders and buyers, with cattle selling to 20 states. Powerful maternal genetics, along with elite customer service are the hallmarks of this program located in south central Nebraska.



High sellers:

Lot 29- Crs Diamnd Level Best 2263, a SSS Big Shot 703G son, from a 3SCC Domain A163 cow, sold to Right On Cattle Company, Mark and Jodi Nelson and family, Bertrand, Neb. for $37,000.



Lot 1- Crs Diamnd Likable 2086, a Beckton Likable D654 N4 son from a 5L Hard Rock 2188-09X daughter, sold to M3 Cattle Company, Henryetta, Okla. for $32,000.



Lot 2- Crs Diamnd Authority 2058, a HXC Authority 7794E son from a LSF Wide Spread 0052X daughter, sold to Right On Cattle Company, Mark and Jodi Nelson and family, Bertrand, Neb. for $28,000.



Lot 5- Crs Diamnd Merit 208, a Crs Diamnd Merit 8211 son from a Crs Diamnd Julian 5238 daughter, sold to Right On Cattle Company, Mark and Jodi Nelson and family, Bertrand, Neb. for $28,000.



Lot 10- Crs Diamnd Reinvented 2042, a Crs Diamnd Rebourne 9100 son from a 62C daughter, sold to Gilroy Land and Cattle, Dalton and Alliance, Neb. for $25,000.



Lot 160, Crs Diamnd Tornado 2190, an Orton Spartacus F5 son from a Crs Diamnd Compass 4044 daughter sold to Adolph Red Angus and Freedom Hills Ranch, Mt. Carroll, Ill. for $20,000.



Lot 91, Crs Diamnd Level Best 2261, a SSS Big Shot 703G son from a 3SCC Domain A163 daughter sold to Anthony Red Angus, Ryan, OK for $20,000.



Cross Diamond Cattle are great supporters or our youth and our Military Troops. Every year the donate the entire proceeds of the lot 21 to the All American Beef Battalion. The lot 21 bull sold for $11,000 going to Alan Beisner, Alton,KS. They also have a drawing for all the youth that attend the sale for a free heifer. Dean Nathan, Oelrichs, SD was the winner of the bred heifer.



Dean Nathan, Oelrichs, S.D. was the winner of the commercial bred heifer at the Cross Diamond Cattle Co sale. srCarlsonDean_Nathan





A lot of kids skipped school for a real live experience to attend the Cross Diamond Cattle Co bull sale and register for a chance to win a bred heifer. srcarlsonkids







Arial shot of the bulls on display at the Cross Diamond Cattle Co. sale. srCrossDiamondarial







Prospective buyers looking over the Cross Diamond bulls. srCrossDiamond-buyers





