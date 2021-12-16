Cross Diamond Cattle Company 16th Annual Production Sale

Location: Bertrand, Neb.

Date: Dec. 13, 2021

Auctioneers: Charly Cummings and Joel Birdwell

218 Red Angus bulls – $7,904

404 Commercial bred heifers – $2,112

It was a beautiful day in Bertrand, Neb. for the 16th Annual Cross Diamond sale. A big crowd was on hand enjoying the December weather and the excellent offering of Red Angus cattle. Scott and Kim Ford, along with the Cross Diamond crew and consignors welcomed a large crowd of bidders and buyers, with cattle selling to 17 states. An outstanding offering of Red Angus bulls and females sold in volume from an operation known for strong maternal genetics and elite customer service.

High sellers:

Lot 8- Crs Diamnd Revolver 009, a POKE Colt45 7224 6164 son, from a 5L Bourne Design 653-88C cow, sold to Right On Cattle Company, Bertrand, Neb. for $30,000.

Lot 33- Crs Diamnd Director 0157, an Andras New Direction R240 son from an LSF RAB Endorse 2789Z daughter, sold to Right On Cattle Company, Bertrand, Neb. for $30,000.

Lot 2- Crs Diamnd Native Bourn 0290, a Crs Diamnd Rebourne 769 son from a Crs Diamnd Tidal Wave 374 daughter, sold to Gilroy Land and Cattle, Alliance and Dalton, Neb., for $15,000.

Lot 68- Right On Bourne 0052, a 5L Bourne 117-48A son from a 7U Julian Twice 6621 daughter from the Right On Cattle herd, sold to Gary McKinney, Llano, Texas for $15,000.

Lot 1, Crs Diamnd Native Bourn 0143, a Crs Diamnd Rebourne 769 son from a 62C daughter sold to Rough Diamond Ranch, Ben and Brittany Martin, Elwood, Neb. for $14,000.

Lot 115, RDR All Inclusive 001H, a Redemption Y1334 son from a H2R Profitbuilder B403 daughter sold to Curt Rickertsen, Lexington, Neb. for $14,000.

Lot 6- Crs Diamnd Rebound 0357, a Crs Diamnd Rebourne 7012 son from a Crs Diamnd Alliance 0235 daughter sold to Walking C Cattle, Lexington, Neb. for $13,000.

Volume buyers were Blue River Cattle, from Milford, Neb. with 11 bulls and John Glenn, Fort Morgan, Colo. with 10 bulls.

Gary McKinney of Llano, Texas was the winner of the Henry 30/30 gun drawing.

Jaycee Mefford of Clarence, Mo. was the winner of the commercial bred heifer.

The sale was strong from start to finish a great day for Cross Diamond Cattle Company.

