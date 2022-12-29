Cross Diamond Red Angus Annual Production Sale

Brigham Stutzman of Holdrege, Neb. was the winner of the commercial bred heifer. With Brigham are Johanna, Marie and Scott Ford.

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Jake Stamant

Date of Sale: Dec. 12, 2022



Location: Sale held at the ranch near Bertrand, NE



Auctioneer: Charly Cumings and Joel Birdwell



Averages:

243 Red Angus bulls – $7,722

415 Commercial bred heifers – $2,254

1 Ranch gelding at $10,000



Fog, mist and temperatures in the high 40s set the scene in Bertrand, Neb. for the 17th Annual Cross Diamond sale. An enthusiastic crowd was on hand, eager to receive moisture from the impending storm that covered a large area of cattle country with snow and rain. Scott and Kim Ford, along with the Cross Diamond crew and consignors welcomed a large crowd of bidders and buyers, with cattle selling to 17 states. Powerful maternal genetics, along with elite customer service are the hallmarks of this program located in south central Nebraska.



Lot 1- Crs Diamnd Noble 109, a Crs Diamnd Just Right 8231 son, from a Crs Diamnd Granite 3273 cow, sold to Right On Cattle Company, Mark and Jodi Nelson, from Bertrand, Neb. for $30,000.



Lot 39- Crs Diamnd Native Bourn 1298, a Crs Diamnd Bourne 769 son from a Crs Diamnd Foundation 5143 daughter, sold to Adolph Red Angus and Freedom Hills Ranch, Mt. Carroll, Ill. for $25,000.



Lot 2- Crs Diamnd Level Best 1231, a SSS Big Shot 703G son from a Crs Diamnd Alliance 0235 daughter, sold to Adolph Red Angus and Freedom Hills Ranch, Mt. Carroll, Ill. for $23,000.



Lot 37- Crs Diamnd Stockmarket 1081, a Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 son from a Crs Diamnd Twix 1152 daughter, sold to Adolph Red Angus and Freedom Hills Ranch, Mt. Carroll, Ill. for $22,000.



Lot 43, Crs Diamnd Jubilee 110, a Crs Diamnd Jubilee 816 son from a Crs Diamnd Landslide 4061 daughter sold to M3 Cattle, Ian and Jessica Miller, from Henryetta, Okla. for $20,000.



Lot 117, Crs Diamnd Jubilee 1241, a Crs Diamnd Jubilee 816 son from a 3SCC Domain A163 daughter sold to Right On Cattle, Bertrand, Neb. for $20,000.



Lot 197, Crs Diamnd Ironclad, a Red JJL Final Deal 78Z son from a 5L Hard Rock 2188-09X daughter sold to Right On Cattle, Bertrand, Neb. for $20,000.



Lot 4, Crs Diamnd Groundwork 1093, a Crs Diamnd Landslide 514 son from a 5L Bourne 117-48A daughter sold to Gilroy Land and Cattle, Dalton and Alliance, Neb. for $20,000.



At the conclusion of the sale there was a drawing from all the buyers for a special made Henry 38/55 rifle that went to Mike Bolinger of Akron, CO.



The crew at Cross Diamond are very good supporters of our armed forces. Again this year they offered a “21 Gun Salute” with the proceeds of lot 21 going to the All American Beef Battalion, to feed steaks to our military servicemen.

There was a huge group of young, next generation, of Red Angus Breeders on hand for the Cross Diamond Red Angus sale.

