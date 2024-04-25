CS Angus Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 18, 2024

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock, Belle Fourche, SD

Auctioneer: Jon Millar

Averages:

39 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $4,686

32 Yearling Open Heifers avg. $2,110



CS Angus, Craig & Shelby Weirather, held their annual bull sale at Belle Fourche Livestock on a windy, overcast day. This is a smaller sale in numbers, but the quality is excellent. Bulls are developed with sound feet, longevity and backed by top maternal genetics.



Top bulls:

Lot 2, CS Kawliga 3001, Jan. 16, 2023 son of VDAR Kawliga 2141 x VDAR Gallatin 7586, sold to Godfredson Ranch, Newell, SD for $8,000.



Lot 12, CS Mirror Image 3066, Feb. 25, 2023 son of VDAR Mirror Image 6891 x Koupals B&B Identity, sold to Dale Knutson, Vale, SD for $8,000.



Lot 15, CS Tahoe 3050, Feb. 15, 2023 son of Tehama Tahoe B767 x VDAR Black Cedar 2114, sold to Godfredson Ranch, Newell, SD for $7,000.



Lot 14, CS Tahoe 3124, Feb. 18, 2023 son of Tehama Tahoe B767 x Connealy Guinness, sold to Riley Lesh, Ekalaka, MT for $6,750.



Lot 57, CS Great Plains 3051, Feb. 15, 2023 son of VDAR Great Plains 4008 x Cs Legend 6035, sold to Riley Lesh, Ekalaka, MT for $6,500.

Moke Ranch, CS Angus bull buyers. ba04ee8874d8-Moke

Robert Boyland and Monte Snook at the CS Angus bull sale. 5e1b2452a250-Robert___Monte