CS Angus Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 18, 2024

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock, Belle Fourche, SD

Auctioneer: Jon Millar

Averages:
39 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $4,686
32 Yearling Open Heifers avg. $2,110


CS Angus, Craig & Shelby Weirather, held their annual bull sale at Belle Fourche Livestock on a windy, overcast day. This is a smaller sale in numbers, but the quality is excellent. Bulls are developed with sound feet, longevity and backed by top maternal genetics.

Top bulls:
Lot 2, CS Kawliga 3001, Jan. 16, 2023 son of VDAR Kawliga 2141 x VDAR Gallatin 7586, sold to Godfredson Ranch, Newell, SD for $8,000.

Lot 12, CS Mirror Image 3066, Feb. 25, 2023 son of VDAR Mirror Image 6891 x Koupals B&B Identity, sold to Dale Knutson, Vale, SD for $8,000.

Lot 15, CS Tahoe 3050, Feb. 15, 2023 son of Tehama Tahoe B767 x VDAR Black Cedar 2114, sold to Godfredson Ranch, Newell, SD for $7,000.

Lot 14, CS Tahoe 3124, Feb. 18, 2023 son of Tehama Tahoe B767 x Connealy Guinness, sold to Riley Lesh, Ekalaka, MT for $6,750.

Lot 57, CS Great Plains 3051, Feb. 15, 2023 son of VDAR Great Plains 4008 x Cs Legend 6035, sold to Riley Lesh, Ekalaka, MT for $6,500.

Moke Ranch, CS Angus bull buyers.
Robert Boyland and Monte Snook at the CS Angus bull sale.
Craig Weirather, CS Angus sale host.
