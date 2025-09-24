Culver’s Donates $100,000 to Support Farmers as “Green and Gold” Movie Reaches 100,000 Streams

National restaurant chain honors pledge to contribute funds to multiple agricultural organizations

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis.—Sept. 16, 2025 —Earlier this year, Culver’s pledged to donate $1 for every rental and digital purchase of the movie “ Green and Gold ,” up to 100,000 streams, to organizations that support family farmers. Thanks to a successful streaming launch, Culver’s has officially donated $100,000, distributed across the following three agricultural organizations:

Farmer Angel Network – Provides support for farmers’ well-being through community events, resources and education

– Provides support for farmers’ well-being through community events, resources and education Farm Foundation-led Farm Family Wellness Alliance – Supports wellness and mental health services for farmers and their families

– Supports wellness and mental health services for farmers and their families National FFA – Prepares young agricultural leaders for the future through hands-on learning experiences and educational opportunities

“Green and Gold” explores themes of family and resilience through the story of Buck (Craig T. Nelson), a Wisconsin dairy farmer who makes a daring bet on the 1993 Green Bay Packers. “We’re honored that ‘Green and Gold’ resonated with audiences so much that it made Culver’s donation not only possible, but incredibly significant,” said Anders Lindwall, director and co-writer of the film. “It feels really special to see the work our crew put in to tell this story directly impact farmers everywhere.”

Culver’s is proud to support the agricultural community through its Thank You Farmers® Project, a long-standing initiative dedicated to championing the people and programs that sustain and grow the nation’s food system. Since 2013, Culver’s Thank You Farmers Project has raised over $6.5 million to support agricultural education and rural communities. This donation is a continuation of that commitment.

“This donation to provide support for the farmers who feed our communities is what the Thank You Farmers Project is all about,” said Alison Demmer, Culver’s senior public relations manager. “We’re so proud to bring attention to important stories about the lives of farmers like those seen in ‘Green and Gold’.”

For more information about Culver’s commitment to agriculture, visit http://www.culvers.com/about-culvers/thank-you-farmers-project .

The film “Green and Gold” is now available on major streaming platforms.

