Culvers to raise funds for FFA September 24: Thank You Farmers Project fundraiser gives back to agricultural education

Thank You Farmers Project fundraiser gives back to agricultural education

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis.—September 17, 2020—On September 24, guests can help participating Culver’s restaurants raise funds for agricultural education by donating $1 on Scoops of Thanks Day. In return, guests will receive a single scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard as Culver’s way of saying thanks for supporting local FFA chapters and other agricultural organizations.

Scoops of Thanks Day is part of Culver’s Thank You Farmers® Project, which supports agricultural education programs that encourage smart farming and has donated over $2.5 million to the National FFA Organization, local FFA chapters and a variety of agricultural organizations. Over the last six years, this annual fundraiser has raised more than $350,000.

As the global population expands by more than 2 billion by 2050, farmers will be expected to grow 70% more food than they do now. That means that supporting modern agriculture and future generations of farmers is more important than ever.

“The pandemic has made it clear how important the agriculture industry is when it comes to keeping grocery shelves stocked and providing food for our families,” said Jessie Kreke, senior marketing manager at Culver’s. “Programs like FFA help ensure that their members are prepared to become the future leaders of this crucial industry. We’re proud to join our guests in supporting these students on Scoops of Thanks Day.”

To find the restaurant nearest you to visit on Scoops of Thanks Day, visit Culver’s locations page.

About Culver’s:

For over 35 years, Culver’s guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers over 750 family-owned and operated restaurants in 25 states. The restaurants’ nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit http://www.culvers.com, http://www.culvers.com/facebook, http://www.twitter.com/culvers or http://www.instagram.com/culvers.

About National FFA Organization:

The National FFA Organization is a national youth organization of more than 700,000 student members as part of 8,600 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook, Twitter.

