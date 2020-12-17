Currant Creek Angus ‘Currant Genetics for Current Times’ Fall Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Dec. 5, 2020

Location: At the Ranch Near Roundup, Montana

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

89 Angus Bulls – $3,710

5 Red Angus Bulls – $2,750

94 Total Bulls – $3,660

A beautiful December day was on order Dec. 15, 2020, for the Currant Creek Angus Ranch ‘Currant Genetics for Current Times’ Fall Bull Sale, held at the ranch near Roundup, Montana. The Eliasson Family, along with Guest Consignors, Griffin Land & Cattle, focus on offering functional cattle that are proven to work in harsh environments and backed with a satisfaction guarantee. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 2 at $10,000, GLC LOGO 9075, DOB 8/30/19, SITZ LOGO 12964 x KR SAVANNAH 5025, Sold to Matt Kammerer, Rapid City, South Dakota.

Lot 23 at $5,500, GLC SPUR 9143, DOB 9/18/19, VERMILION SPUR E119 x GLC ONWARD 7020, Sold to Pine Valley Angus, Roundup, Montana.

Lot 68 at $5,250, CCAR RITO H764, DOB 3/28/20, MAICAJA RITO 6EM3 2922 x CCAR PRIDE B331, Sold to Seven Hanging Seven Ranch, Grass Range, Montana.

Lot 39 at $5,000, CCAR OUTSIDE H761, DOB 3/27/20, AAR OUTSIDE 5238 x SD NEW DIMENSION 2108, Sold to Seven Hanging Seven Ranch, Grass Range, Montana.

Lot 60 at $5,000, CCAR SIRLOIN H362, DOB 4/25/20, CCAR SIRLOIN C384 x CCAR LADY 4255, Sold to Seven Hanging Seven Ranch, Grass Range, Montana.

Lot 52 at $5,000, CCAR WOLF MOUNTAIN H732, DOB 3/28/20, SPA WOLF MOUNTAIN 76E x CCAR ALEXINA 4254, Sold to HS Ranch Melstone, Montana.