TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: April 26, 2022

Location: Miles City Livestock Commission-Miles City, Montana

Auctioneer: Collin Gibbs

Averages:

10 Fall Angus Bulls – $4,525

70 Spring Angus Bulls – $3,665

80 Total Bulls – $3,773

Gary and Phyllis Elliason, along with family and crew, hosted the Annual Currant Creek Angus Ranch ‘Currant Genetics for Current Times’ Spring Bull Sale Tuesday April 26, 2022 at Miles City Livestock Commission-Miles City, Montana. Currant Creek Angus Ranch, based out of Roundup, Montana, has a loyal following of customers that rely on CCAR for fresh new genetics packaged in functional cattle. Congratulations on a great Sale!

Lot 9 at $6,000, CCAR PAYWEIGHT 0410, 11/9/20, WCF PAYWEIGHT 5228 X WORTHINGTON BREAKOUT, Sold to B Quarter Circle Ranch-Powderville, Montana

Lot 38 at $5,750, CCAR PAYWEIGHT J305, 4/2/21, WCF PAYWEIGHT 5228 X VAR DISCOVERY 2240, Sold to Mark Johnson-Sand Springs, Montana

Lot 39 at $5,250, CCAR PAYWEIGHT J302, 3/27/21, WCF PAYWEIGHT 5228 X WCF EXCITEMENT 519, Sold to Marcus Denny-Lame Deer, Montana

Four other bulls left the ring at $5,000

Kyle Schaw-Miles City, Montana, looks over the cattle.

