Currant Creek Angus Ranch ‘Currant Genetics for Current Times’ Spring Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: April 26, 2022
Location: Miles City Livestock Commission-Miles City, Montana
Auctioneer: Collin Gibbs
Averages:
10 Fall Angus Bulls – $4,525
70 Spring Angus Bulls – $3,665
80 Total Bulls – $3,773
Gary and Phyllis Elliason, along with family and crew, hosted the Annual Currant Creek Angus Ranch ‘Currant Genetics for Current Times’ Spring Bull Sale Tuesday April 26, 2022 at Miles City Livestock Commission-Miles City, Montana. Currant Creek Angus Ranch, based out of Roundup, Montana, has a loyal following of customers that rely on CCAR for fresh new genetics packaged in functional cattle. Congratulations on a great Sale!
Lot 9 at $6,000, CCAR PAYWEIGHT 0410, 11/9/20, WCF PAYWEIGHT 5228 X WORTHINGTON BREAKOUT, Sold to B Quarter Circle Ranch-Powderville, Montana
Lot 38 at $5,750, CCAR PAYWEIGHT J305, 4/2/21, WCF PAYWEIGHT 5228 X VAR DISCOVERY 2240, Sold to Mark Johnson-Sand Springs, Montana
Lot 39 at $5,250, CCAR PAYWEIGHT J302, 3/27/21, WCF PAYWEIGHT 5228 X WCF EXCITEMENT 519, Sold to Marcus Denny-Lame Deer, Montana
Four other bulls left the ring at $5,000
