Custer County Livestock Judging Winners Announced

The Custer County 4-H Leaders Association hosted a livestock judging clinic and contest on May 5, 2024 at the fairgrounds in Hermosa, S.D. Youth from four counties participated in the event. Six livestock classes were provided by Charles and Heather Maude, Tom and Tiffany Kaiser, and Scott and Cinda Jones.

Henry Uhrig of Hermosa earned the top spot in the Cloverbud division. Oakley Keffeler of Pennington County won the top spot in the Beginner division, while Addison Uhrig of Pennington County was the reserve beginner.

The top spot in the Junior division went to Victoria Ginsbach of Butte County, while Xander Brixey of Harding County was the reserve junior. Shay Solinsky of Custer County earned the champion senior.

In the adult division, Melanie Tish from Pennington County won the top spot and David Uhrig was second. Prizes for first place were sponsored by Marvin and Mae Maude of Hermosa, while second place was sponsored by CJ&L Livestock of Hermosa.

–Custer County 4-H Leaders Association