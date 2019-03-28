The Custer Gallatin Forest Plan Revision effort will be hosting public meetings in 10 locations through the month of April. The first of those meetings is just one week away.

Kicking off in Bozeman – April 3 at the Hilton Garden Inn, Larkspur Ballroom from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

April 4 will be West Yellowstone from 5:30 – 7 at the West Yellowstone Chamber of Commerce (30 Yellowstone Ave)

Additional Meeting Venues/Locations

April 8 – Ashland, MT from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. at TRECO (Tongue River Electric Cooperative, (2435 Hwy 212, Ashland, MT)

April 9 – Camp Crook, SD – from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Camp Crook Community Center (203 Main Street, Camp Crook, SD)

April 10 – Billings, MT – from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Bighorn Resort Broso/Bighorn Rooms (1801 Majestic Lane, Billings, MT)

April 11 – Red Lodge, MT from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Roosevelt Center Community Room (519 S. Broadway Ave, Red Lodge, MT)

April 22 – Big Timber, MT from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Sweet Grass County Extension Office (515 Hooper Street, Big Timber, MT)

April 22 – Livingston, MT from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Yellowstone Pioneer Lodge (1515 W. Park Street, Livingston, MT)

April 23 – Cooke City, MT from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Cooke City Chamber of Commerce Community Room (206 W Main Street, Cooke City, MT)

April 23 – Gardiner, MT from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Gardiner Community Center (209 W. Main Street, Gardiner, MT).

–U.S. Forest Service