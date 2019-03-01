Custer Gallatin National Forest Draft Plan & Draft EIS Available

April 23 – Gardiner, MT from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Gardiner Community Center (209 W. Main Street, Gardiner, MT)

April 23 – Cooke City, MT from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Cooke City Chamber of Commerce Community Room (206 W Main Street, Cooke City, MT)

April 22 – Livingston, MT from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Yellowstone Pioneer Lodge (1515 W. Park Street, Livingston, MT)

April 22 – Big Timber, MT from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Sweet Grass County Extension Office (515 Hooper Street, Big Timber, MT)

April 10 – Billings, MT – from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Bighorn Resort Broso/Bighorn Rooms (1801 Majestic Lane, Billings, MT)

April 9 – Camp Crook, SD – from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Camp Crook Community Center (203 Main Street, Camp Crook, SD)

April 8 – Ashland, MT from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. at TRECO (Tongue River Electric Cooperative, (2435 Hwy 212, Ashland, MT)

April 4 – West Yellowstone, MT from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at West Yellowstone Chamber of Commerce (30 Yellowstone Ave)

April 3 – Bozeman, MT from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn

Today the Custer Gallatin National Forest Plan Revision Team is releasing the Draft Plan and Draft Environmental Impact Statement initiating a 90-day public comment period running March 1 – June 5, 2019.

The Forest has worked hard with the public, stakeholders, collaborative groups, county commissioners, state, local, federal and Tribal governments to bring together this draft plan with four action alternatives and a "no-action" alternative analyzed.

"We are looking forward to specific feedback on these documents,"

The Forest will be hosting 10 public meetings, 8 webinars and 10 resource-specific podcasts available for download (March 18th).

"Public comment is vital to refining our final plan and final environmental impact statement. We hope folks will join us for one of the many opportunities to listen, understand and ask questions," said Forest Supervisor Mary Erickson.

–Gallatin National Forest