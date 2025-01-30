Cutter race finals rescheduled, clinics, clinics, clinics, jackpot series, horse sales

It was sure nice to have a break from the snow and cold last week. Some of the ice turned to mud too, so walking around is a bit safer. I hope the weather stays reasonable for the duration of the Black Hills Stock Show and all its events.

The All American Cutter/Chariot Race Finals have been rescheduled to Feb. 8, 1 p.m., at Afton, Wyo.

The N.D. Rodeo Judges and Timers Clinic will be Feb. 15 at the Baymont Inn, Mandan, N.D. The judge’s clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the timers clinic will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you plan on doing either at rodeos in N.D., this clinic is necessary. To sign up for the judges clinic, contact Chuck Christmann at 605-490-3914. For the timers clinic, contact Michelle Rotenberger at 701-516-4333.

There will be a Breakaway and Heeling Ground Work Clinic Feb. 16 at Milestone Ranch, Letcher, S.D. Coach will be Blake Baade. It will have breakaway in the morning and heeling after lunch. Lunch will have a question/answer time. It’s $300 for the day, $175 for one clinic, with half down to hold your spot. It’s limited to 10 ropers. Bring your ropes and your enthusiasm! To sign up, call Riley Baade at 605-359-4018.

The 30th Annual N.D. Cowboy Hall of Fame meeting will be Feb. 21-22 at the McKenzie Co. Ag Expo Building, Watford City, N.D. For details and registration, go to http://www.northdakotacowboy.org .

A Breakaway Roping Clinic with Makayla Boisjoli will be Feb. 22-23, at Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo. It’s $00 with $150 deposit required. To get signed up and to learn more, contact Lacy Hicks at 307-699-0612.

The Gillette College Rodeo Spring Jackpot Series at the College Indoor, Gillette, Wyo., will be kicking off soon! Dates are Feb. 23, Mar. 2 and 9. Goat tying will start at 8 a.m., both open and youth; breakaway at 10 with open and youth; and the team roping will start no sooner than 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome! Cash only. For more information call Kayla at 307-756-2755 or Casey at 307-299-0969.

Gordon Livestock Horse Sales will be Feb. 25, Mar. 18, and April 22, all at 2 p.m., and all open consignment. The Spring Catalog Sale is June 3, 12:30 p.m. For more information call Patsy Tines at 605-441-8544.

The All Grit No Quit Bull Riding, Bull Fighting and Saddle Bronc school will be at the Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo., on Mar. 14-16. It’s cost is $350 for bulls and saddle broncs; $300 for bull fighting. There’s a $200 non-refundable deposit due by Mar. 1. It’s limited to 20 students and will have appropriate stock for all ages and levels. Register now at 307-253-8286.

This will fill up fast, so get your name on the list! Entries are open now for the Bothwell Bucking Bulls Bull Riding and Bull Fighting Schools on April 4-6, at Bothwell Arena, Rapid City, S.D. It’s $350 for Jr and Sr bulls; $350 for bull fighting. $100 deposit is required and must be received by Mar. 1. Details can be found with Thad Bothwell at 605-381-9166 or Michelle at 605-393-7752.

The 5th Annual Winchell Family Goat Tying Clinic is Mar. 8-9 at the Logan Co. Fairgrounds, Sterling, Colo. The $100 non-refundable deposit is required by Mar. 3. Total cost is $300. Contact Shawna Winchell to sign up at 308-641-7091.

The reason I really promote the schools and clinics is that it’s cheaper in the long run than paying entry fees to learn to ropes like we used to. Better to invest in a clinic at the start and learn good habits from someone who knows, than to wait until bad habits are established then try to undo them. Clinics afford experience with less risk. Entry fees and failure add up pretty quickly.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Please continue to pray for our nation as it recovers, for our first responders, our President and cabinet, and may God Bless America!