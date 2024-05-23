CUTTING BACK

The internet provides a tremendous amount of interesting, historical information and that is what I enjoy the most about it. Of course there is also a tremendous amount of substandard information shared on it, but I personally enjoy an assortment of worthwhile sites and posts ranging from news about friends, relatives, organizations I belong to, as well as historical and genealogical sites. You can glean a lot of historical information on sites like “ancestry.com, fold3.com (military records dating back to the Revolutionary War), and findagrave.com.” Although many area historical societies have websites and Facebook pages showing vintage photographs and historical data that are of great interest to many, there is also a lot of conversation generated amongst the readers.

Just this past week, on “South Dakota, History of Cities and Towns,” a photo was posted of a young woman holding a small child in the door of a crude shack on the prairie of Western South Dakota. We have all seen photos such as this one, some with sod houses. One cannot help but wonder how those hardy pioneers and homesteaders existed in what was barren, treeless, waterless country. I believe we need to look at these photographs on a regular basis as well as read the accounts left in historical books, diaries, and family stories to truly appreciate the lifestyle we live in today. The easiest way to count your blessings is to stop and think about whatever the situation you are facing and how your parents or grandparents handled the same. For instance, the timer on my clothes dryer malfunctioned the other day and I was upset about it; then I thought about how my mother never had a dryer, and did not even have indoor plumbing until I, the fourth child, was small. Her dryer was a clothesline. This ranch I live on did not have electricity or indoor plumbing until 1952 when REA came through, yet my mother-in-law and mother had it so much better than did their mothers. My husband often marvels at how much easier his ranch work is than his father’s, who put up and fed the hay each year with the use of horses…a labor intensive and time consuming chore. We now have front-wheel assist tractors with air-conditioned and heated cabs enabling a lot of work to be done in a short while.

Then, almost daily, someone is making a post about how horrible the economy is and how expensive groceries are. Yes, living expenses seem to more than consume the bulk of our income, but I wonder if we shouldn’t all be cutting back on a lot of unnecessary expenses. Just reviewing the expenditures and purchases we make, compared to those made by our parents can be a real eye-opener. I believe that it is a travesty that Home Economics was removed from high school curriculums nationwide, where students were taught how to cook from scratch and how to budget food and household expenses. Knowing these things would be such a benefit to so many today. Yes, expenses all across the board seem far too high, especially food, but when I see the cost of eating in a restaurant or see grocery carts loaded with all sorts of commercially prepared foods and mixes, pre-cooked meats, and soda, items we never bought a few short years ago and items never even heard of by our parents, I cannot help but think that all of us (government included) need to do as our parents often advised: “We need be cutting back.”