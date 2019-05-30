Daines, Gianforte urge agency to prevent crisis at northern border

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Steve Daines and Congressman Greg Gianforte today sent a letter to the acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) opposing cuts in hours of operation at four Montana ports of entry.

“Cuts in hours of service should not be implemented and the current hours of service should continue. While we remain willing to work with you on the needs of your service to protect America and resolve the crisis at the southern border, we encourage you to refrain from causing a crisis at the northern border at the same time,” Daines and Gianforte wrote.

Daines and Gianforte’s letter follows CBP listening sessions in four impacted communities, including Glasgow, Malta, Plentywood, and Scobey. Daines and Gianforte secured commitments to community forums as part of their talks with CBP.

In May, Daines and Gianforte led a meeting in Glasgow that included officials with CBP, local Montana leaders, business owners, and Canadian officials. During the meeting, Montanans emphasized the importance of northern ports of entry for farmers, ranchers, and business owners across eastern Montana.

In April, Daines and Gianforte secured a reversal from CBP and restoration of around-the-clock operations at the Port of Raymond after the two sent letters in March and April to the acting commissioner of CBP.

