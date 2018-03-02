Steve Daines urges swift confirmation of DOI nominations

U.S. SENATE — U.S. Senator Steve Daines, Chairman of the Senate Western Caucus, today spoke on the floor of the U.S. Senate to urge the swift confirmation of Ryan Nelson and Susan Combs to serve in the Department of the Interior.

Ryan Nelson is nominated to serve as Solicitor of Department of the Interior and Susan Combs is nominated to be Assistant Secretary for Policy, Management and Budget. Mr. Nelson was first nominated over 209 days ago and Ms. Combs received her first nomination over 231 days ago.

Daines has served as Chairman of the Senate Western Caucus since February 3, 2017.

Excerpt from prepared text:

"Both Mr. Nelson's and Ms. Comb's nominations have been pending longer than their predecessors over the past 25 years.

This is not just bad governance, it's a lack of governance.

Colleagues, it's time we get the job done and move these critical nominations across the finish line."

Background:

On November 11, 2017, Daines was joined by 15 Senators in leading members of the Senate Western Caucus in urging U.S. Senate leadership to prioritize confirmation of nominees important to the West.

On July 24, 2017, Daines spoke on the floor of the U.S. Senate in support of the Senate's confirmation of David Bernhardt as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior.

On July 13, 2017, Daines urged the confirmation of Department of the Interior veteran David Bernhardt for Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior.

On March 3, 2017, Daines applauded the confirmation of U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke for Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior.

On March 2, 2017, Daines applauded the confirmation of former Texas Governor Rick Perry for Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy.

–Senator Daines