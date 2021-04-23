Dairy Pride Act addresses labeling of ‘fake’ dairy products

Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee Chair Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis. and Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., and Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, today introduced the Dairy Pride Act.

The Defending Against Imitations and Replacements of Yogurt, Milk, and Cheese to Promote Regular Intake of Dairy Everyday (DAIRY PRIDE) Act of 2021 would require nondairy products made from nuts, seeds, plants, and algae to not be labeled with dairy terms.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations define dairy products as being from dairy animals, but the FDA has not enforced labeling regulations and there has been an increase in the labeling of plant-based substitutes as “milk,” “yogurt” and “cheese.”

“This hurts dairy farmers that work tirelessly to ensure their Made in Wisconsin dairy products meet FDA standards and provide the public with nutritious food,” the legislators said in a joint news release.

“It has also led to the proliferation of mislabeled alternative products that contain a range of ingredients and nutrients that are often not equivalent to the nutrition content of dairy products.”

The DAIRY PRIDE Act would require the FDA to issue guidance for nationwide enforcement of what the legislators call “mislabeled imitation dairy products” within 90 days and require the FDA to report to Congress two years after enactment to hold the agency accountable for this update in their enforcement obligations.

–The Hagstrom Report