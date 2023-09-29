Dakota Breeders Classic 24th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Aug. 8, 2023

Location: Mobridge Livestock Market, Mobridge, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

41 Weanling colts – $2,660

1 3-year-old rider at $7,700





Very nice set of colts from Five Arrow Quarter Horses, Broken Heart Ranch, Booth Quarter Horses, Page Mollman, and Bender Ranch Quarter Horses. Colts from this programs have gone on to be very successful in the arena, track and to make excellent ranch horses.



Top selling colt was lot 18, BHR Bank on It, 5/27/2023 Palomino colt by Brakin Da Bank x NHR Super Frost sold for $5,750.



Lot 1, FA Slow Twist Train, 5/2/2023 Palomino colt by Assend the Train x Genuine Doc O Lena selling at $5,000.



Lot 34, A Dashin Bet, 5/14/2023 Red Roan colt by Zan N Me x Hot Shot Dash at $4,600.



Lot 43, Moonglows Bet, 5/21/2023 Buckskin colt by Zan N Me x Pale Moonglow sold for $4,250



Lot 19, BHR Playin Famous, 4/22/2023 Buckskin filly by Coronas Dun Playin x Hes Relentless sold for $4,000.



Selling at $7,700 was lot 29, Hollys Native Oak, 5/10/2020 Gray gelding, nicely started graduate of this sale sired by Eye Holly x A Slidin Doc.

FA Slow Twist Train by Assend the Train from Five Arrow Quarter Horses sold at $5,000 at the 24th Annual Dakota Breeders Classic Horse Sale. srDakotad8b9c07a998b-Lot___1

BHR Bank on It from Broken Heart Ranch sold at the 24th Annual Dakota Breeders Classic Horse sale for $5,750. srdakota5204f8072a4b-Lot_18

A Dashing Bet from Page Mollman sold for $4,600 at the Dakota Breeders Classic Production sale. srdakotae46bc0751cf0-Lot_34



