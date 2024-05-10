The 38th Annual Dakota Cowboy Poetry Gathering is set for Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26, 2024 at the Medora Community Center. A very special event will start the festivities at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. “Ask a Cowgirl Poet” will bring three very well known cowgirl poet/singers to center stage. Connie Gjermundson, Jo Lee Riley Lowman and Betty Lynn McCarthy will answer questions from emcee Bill Lowman and field audience participation.

A steady, fast moving pace of cowboy poets and western songs will start at 1 p.m. both days, featuring 25 plus entertainers.

Saturday night’s big main event kids off at 7:30 p.m., featuring Betty Lynn McCarthy of Buffalo, Missouri, Dorothy Vincent, Felton, Minnesota, Carson Houser of McClusky, North Dakota, and Jan Schiferl of Fordyce, Nebraska. Founder of the gathering, Bill Lowman, will handle the emcee chores.

The very popular Cowboy Gospel singing will commence at 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Open mic sessions will start at 1 p.m. The big Sunday night show at 7:30 p.m. will host George Ray Russell of Boulder, Colorado, cowboy singer/bull rider Beni Paulson, Richardton, North Dakota, Karen Stockett, Fallon, Montana, and old time cowboy balladeer Kurt Rockeman of Great Falls, Montana. Killdeer singer, Patti Burian Ingman will emcee.

A western art show and photo show will run both days in the Roosevelt Room. Books and CDs of performers work will be available in the lobby.

For more information, contact Bill Lowman at 701-872-4746. -Dakota Cowboy Poetry Gathering