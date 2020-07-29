Dakotafest to Honor Woman Farmer / Rancher of the Year

Dakotafest producers will be honoring hard-working female farmers and ranchers at a virtual ceremony on Aug. 20. Five nominees will be chosen, and a winner will be announced during a special Women in Ag event that will be held virtually on Aug. 20.

American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) Women’s Leadership Committee Chair Sherry Saylor will speak at the event.

More information and criteria can be found at http://www.dakotafest.com. Nominations close on Aug. 6, 2020.

–South Dakota Farm Bureau