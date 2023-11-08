Dakotas Society of American Foresters to host National Forest Planning Symposium, Nov. 29, Rapid City

7:45 AM - Registration table opens

8:30 AM - Welcome and Opening Remarks Bill Coburn, Chair, Dakotas Society of American Foresters

8:45 AM 2012 Planning Rule - What it is and how it differs from the 1982 Planning Rule Tom Troxel, Executive Director of the Intermountain Forest Association/Black Hills Forest Resource Association (Retired)

10:00 AM Forest Resilience, Resistance, and Restoration – Definitions, differences, similarities and how to consider them in the Forest plan revision Peter Kolb, Montana State University Extension Forestry Specialist and Adjunct Professor of Forest Ecology & Management at the University of Montana.

11:00 AM Considerations for reducing the long-term potential for mountain pine beetle epidemics in the Black Hills John Ball, Professor of Forestry and Extension Forestry Specialist, South Dakota State University and Forest Health Specialist, SD Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

12:00 PM Lunch – provided by Rushmore Hotel

1:00 PM Case Study – Panel Discussion about Flathead National Forest plan revision under 2012 Planning Rule - What worked well, what didn’t work so well, what to expect. Paul McKenzie, VP and General Manager, Stoltze Land & Lumber, Columbia Falls, MT. Joe Krueger, Environmental Compliance Branch Lead, US Forest Service, Washington, DC Sarah Lundstrum, Glacier Senior Program Manager, National Parks Conservation Association, Whitefish, MT.

2:45 PM Creating landscape level strategies for tomorrow’s ecosystems. Brian Karchut, Director of Safety, Fire, Fuels, and Aviation Management, USFS Region 2, Denver, CO.

3:45 PM Unevenaged management – Definition, goals, variations, pros and cons, and where it has been successfully implemented in ponderosa pine. Steve Haglund, Owner, Forest Stewardship Services, Inc., Albuquerque, NM

4:45 PM Wrap up Bill Coburn Schedule

The Black Hills National Forest has begun the process of revising its Land and Resource Management Plan, or more commonly known as its Forest Plan. To help prepare for the plan revision, the Dakotas Society of American Foresters (DSAF) is hosting a symposium on November 29, 2023 at the Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City, SD which aims to help attendees better understand and more constructively contribute to the Forest Plan revision process.

According to Bill Coburn, Chair of DSAF, “While the Forest Plan Revision will cover a wide range of resource issues like off-road vehicle use, wildlife, and grazing, this symposium will Focus on two topics: how to participate in the revision process, and forest management.”

Presentation topics will include the 2012 National Forest Planning Rule, forest resiliency and restoration, mountain pine beetles, wildfire, uneven age management and a panel discussion about the successful Forest Plan Revision process completed on the Flathead National Forest in 2018.

Upon completion of this planning process the new Forest Plan will guide Forest Service decision-making for the next 10 to 15 years. Currently, the Black Hills National Forest is operating under a Forest Plan that was completed in 1997, and significantly amended in 2006.

To register and find an agenda about the symposium go to https://www.facebook.com/SAFDakotaChapter . The deadline for registration is November 27.

Media is invited to attend the Symposium – no registration is required for media.