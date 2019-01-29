Dan and Kate Warner Named Gelbvieh Association Breeder of the Year

Dan and Kate Warner of Warner Beef Genetics, Arapahoe, Nebraska, were honored as the American Gelbvieh Association's (AGA) Breeder of the Year for 2018 during the awards banquet held at the 48th Annual AGA National Convention in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dan and Kate were present at the AGA awards banquet to accept the award. Scott Starr, Stapleton, Nebraska, a longtime friend and fellow Gelbvieh and Balancer® breeder, presented the Warner couple with the award.

Dan and Kate own and operate Warner Beef Genetics along with Dan's parents, Monte and Kristie Warner, and brother and sister-in-law Darren and Amy Warner. Warner Beef Genetics is a family operation that has been in the cattle business for over 50 years. The operation consists of over 400 registered Gelbvieh, Balancer and Angus females and 500 Gelbvieh and Angus commercial cows. The success of their cowherd revolves around breed-leading herd bulls, an aggressive AI and ET program, and unmatched customer service.

Each year Warner Beef Genetics hosts an annual bull sale in the spring and female sale in the fall. They have also partnered with two other breeders from Nebraska and Oklahoma to start a fall bull sale in Texas, with the goal of increasing demand for Gelbvieh and Balancer genetics in that area of the country.

Warner Beef Genetics has been a member of the American Gelbvieh Association since 1998. Over the years, Warner Beef has raised several bulls and females that have positively impacted the breed. Dan is a former member of the AGA Board of Directors, serving the association for six years, including time on the executive committee as vice president. As an active member of the AGA, Dan currently acts as the breed improvement committee chair.

The American Gelbvieh Association is a progressive beef cattle breed association representing 1,000 members and approximately 40,000 cows assessed annually in a performance-oriented total herd reporting system.