DANR Announces Winners of Annual Resource Conservation Speech Contest

The 63rd annual Resource Conservation Speech Contest State Finals were held at the State Capitol in Pierre on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

The contest theme was “Working Grassland, Why Should We Care?”

Winning first place and a $1,200 scholarship was Abigail Lewis. Lewis was sponsored by the Moody Conservation District and is a sophomore at Flandreau High School. She is the daughter of Paul and Jessica Lewis of Flandreau.

Winning second place and a $800 scholarship was Bobbi Eide. Eide was sponsored by the Potter County Conservation District and is a sophomore at Gettysburg High School. She is the daughter of Gerri and Shon Eide of Gettysburg.

Winning third place and a $500 scholarship was Johnathon Neuharth. Neuharth was sponsored by the Stanley County Conservation District and is the son of Levi and Crystal Neuharth of Fort Pierre.

Scholarships are provided by Touchstone Energy Cooperatives of South Dakota. The contest is co-sponsored by the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) and the South Dakota Association of Conservation Districts.

South Dakota high school students first participated in a local contest sponsored by their conservation district. Two students from each district are eligible to participate in an area contest. From there, the top two winners from each of the designated areas advance to the state finals.

Next year’s contest theme is “Let Your Natural Resources Teach You Their Lessons”. For more information on how to participate, contact your local conservation district office or DANR at 605.773.3623. -South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources