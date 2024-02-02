DANR Seeks Comments on Draft Integrated Report 



PIERRE S.D. – The Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) invites public comment on the draft 2024 Integrated Report for Surface Water Quality Assessment (Integrated Report). The draft Integrated Report is required under the federal Clean Water Act and is used by the state to identify impaired waterbodies in South Dakota.



“Water quality is a critical issue in South Dakota, and the Integrated Report drives our state water quality programs,” said DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts. “Gathering and reviewing public input is an important step in the process before we finalize the report and send it to EPA for approval.”



The draft 2024 Integrated Report provides an assessment of South Dakota’s surface water resources, a description of South Dakota’s water quality monitoring programs, information on pollutants causing impairments of the water bodies, and identification of waters targeted for total maximum daily load (TMDL) development. A TMDL is a determination of the amount of pollution a waterbody can receive and still maintain water quality standards.



DANR is accepting comments through March 4, 2024. Interested parties can submit comments online at DANR’s One-Stop Public Notice page , email them to Josh Strobel , or submit them in writing to:



Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources

Watershed Protection Program

523 East Capitol Avenue – Joe Foss Building

Pierre, South Dakota 57501-3181



A copy of the draft Integrated Report is available on DANR’s One-Stop Public Notice page . Copies can also be obtained by contacting Josh Strobel atjoshua.strobel@state.sd.us or 605.773.6710.

–South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources