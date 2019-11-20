DAPL gives SD FFA Foundation $10,000

BATH, SD – November 20, 2019 – The South Dakota FFA Foundation is celebrating a $10,000 sponsorship from Dakota Access Pipeline, LLC. The funds will benefit local youth across the South Dakota through support of the State FFA Convention in Brookings, April 20-22, 2020. Dakota Access Pipeline is making similar donations to the FFA Foundation in North Dakota, Iowa and Illinois.

The support of this major event, where over 2,000 South Dakota high school 7-12th grade FFA members gather to practice career skills, listen to motivational speakers, interact with agriculture industry representatives and receive recognition for their achievements throughout the year will make a big impact on our youth. It will further FFA’s vision of growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture for South Dakota.

“We greatly appreciate Energy Transfer’s investment in building leaders, growing communities, and strengthening South Dakota agriculture through the SD FFA Foundation. Their support will have a ripple effect that will enhance our individual FFA members’ leadership development,” said Gerri Ann Eide, SD FFA Foundation Executive Director. “This partnership will allow us to provide valuable student opportunities, and we are pleased to highlight the great work we can achieve together.”

After starting service in 2017, Dakota Access Pipeline donated $65,000 to the South Dakota FFA Foundation which benefited chapters in the thirteen counties the pipeline crosses.. The donation assisted with individual chapter curriculum implementation, stewardship programs, and membership and traveling expenses. The pipeline traverses approximately ­­274 miles across in South Dakota.

About South Dakota FFA Foundation

The South Dakota FFA Foundation strives to provide an avenue of funding which will stimulate, promote and support the best interests of FFA students, and create an awareness of agriculture careers, agri-business opportunities and the needs of a growing and diversified industry.

–South Dakota FFA